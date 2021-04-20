Lox Stock & Barrel
140 Glenayr Ave, Bondi Beach NSW 2026, Australia
| +61 2 9300 0368
Sun - Sat 7am - 3:30pm
Wed, Thur 6pm - 10pm
Fri, Sat 6pm - 11pm
Upscale Deli in Bondi BeachCome for breakfast, lunch, or dinner and you can expect house-boiled bagels, local ingredients, and friendly service. Owned by the pair behind Brown Sugar around the corner, Lox Stock is gaining a following for its New York deli fare: bagel breakfasts (you'd be crazy not to try the lox), brioche french toast, stacked sandwiches such as the pastrami on organic Republic Bakery rye (baked down the street); and seafood specials. The place cares about its coffee, too, serving Gypsy espresso that's extracted by hand in an old-school coffee machine—or dripped slow and cold.
over 5 years ago
Delicious Brunch in Bondi
If you head to Bondi Beach, Lox, Stock and Barrel is a worthwhile place to get breakfast. Set several blocks back from the beach itself, this place was one of several similar spots we chose from for our breakfast; it seems like Bondi has an up and coming food scene. It was bright and airy, and we opted for a seat in the window on a lovely day. We tried several things on the menu, including toast (with fresh sourdough rye bread), poached eggs, avocado and chutney; this was a great savory option. We also had an interesting fruit bowl, mixed with quinoa,yogurt and bircher along with brioche french toast for our sweet option. Everything was extremely tasty and we'd highly recommend this spot to anyone finding themselves in Bondi.