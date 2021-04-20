Lox Stock & Barrel

Delicious Brunch in Bondi

If you head to Bondi Beach, Lox, Stock and Barrel is a worthwhile place to get breakfast. Set several blocks back from the beach itself, this place was one of several similar spots we chose from for our breakfast; it seems like Bondi has an up and coming food scene. It was bright and airy, and we opted for a seat in the window on a lovely day. We tried several things on the menu, including toast (with fresh sourdough rye bread), poached eggs, avocado and chutney; this was a great savory option. We also had an interesting fruit bowl, mixed with quinoa,yogurt and bircher along with brioche french toast for our sweet option. Everything was extremely tasty and we'd highly recommend this spot to anyone finding themselves in Bondi.