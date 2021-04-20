Lower Sioux Agency
32469 County Rd 2, Morton, MN 56270, USA
| +1 507-697-8674
Photo courtesy of Minnesota Historical Society
Lower Sioux AgencyNo trip through Minnesota would be complete without learning about the state’s Native American history. One of the best places to do so is the Lower Sioux Agency, where the U.S.-Dakota War broke out in 1862. In the years following the signing of the Mendota and Traverse des Sioux treaties of 1851, tensions mounted as the U.S. government failed to make payments and provide the food and supplies it had promised to the Dakota people. Eventually, the strain between the Dakota and the newly formed Minnesota government erupted, resulting in a historic battle at this very site.
Today, visitors to the Lower Sioux Agency can tour a Dakota history exhibition, then follow a half-mile trail to a restored U.S. government building from 1861. There are two other short trails on the property that follow the Minnesota River to spots like the site of a former blacksmith’s shop, plus a museum store stocked with Native American books and gifts. If you stop by on a weekend, you might catch one of the regular programs on Dakota life and nature.