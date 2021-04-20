Where are you going?
Löwenbräu Kunst

Limmatstrasse 270, 8005 Zürich, Switzerland
The Löwenbräu brewery-turned-arts complex underwent its second major renovation in 2012—a joint project by the Swiss firms Gigon/Guyer and Atelier WW. Now the sprawling 1897 brick building has expanded upwards with an impressive black residence tower plus an upgrade to its gallery and museum spaces for tenants like the Kunsthalle Zürich and Migros Museum für Gegenwartskunst, two of the most important museums for contemporary art in Zurich.

By Ratha Tep , AFAR Local Expert

