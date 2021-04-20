Lovrec Winery
For a taste of Croatia’s lesser-known wine region, head to the rolling hills of Međimurje, near the border with Slovenia and Hungary. It’s here, in the village of Sveti Urban, that you’ll find the charming, family-run Lovrec Winery. Call ahead and the owners will give you a guided tour of their wine estate that spans centuries and generations. You’ll take in the 300-year-old cellar, the ancient plane trees that shade the courtyard, and the small but lovingly curated collection of historic wine equipment, then get to sample the winery’s award-winning whites, like chardonnay, riesling, pinot gris, and the local graševina
.