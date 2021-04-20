Lovina Beach Lovina Beach, Anturan, Buleleng Sub-District, Buleleng Regency, Bali, Indonesia

Dolphins, and Snorkeling, and Bintang—Oh My! For those looking to escape the resortiness of South Kuta, Lovina Beach, about 50 miles north, is a chill alternative. It has all the things you want out of a beach destination—snorkeling, beachside bars, and a nice, sandy stretch—and none of the hassles (crowds, steep prices). It's especially known for dolphins, though you'll have a better chance of seeing them if you stick to the low season when there are fewer boats on the water.



Two easy day trips from the beach: Air Banjar hot springs and snorkeling trips to Menjagan Island, home to one of the best coral reefs in the area (and named for the herds of deer that swim there every spring).