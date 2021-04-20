Lovina Beach

Breakfast for Dolphins
Lovina is a quiet beach village way up on the north coast of Bali
. Back in the 1980’s and 90’s it was a bustling tourist destination, but since the bombs in 2002 and 2005, tourism in the north has been pretty much wiped out leaving Lovina and its people, who relied so heavily on tourist dollars, tired and unfortunately a bit desperate. However, one thing that keeps tourists coming are the dolphins that appear in the bay to hunt tuna every morning. The fishermen that used to use the dolphins to locate schools of tuna now also earn money from taking tourists out at sunrise to watch the dolphins. In high season there can be a dozen or more boats out carrying tourists, but as they are the traditional outriggers it isn’t too distracting from the beauty of the sunrise and the dolphins leaping to catch their breakfast. The dolphins are used to the fishermen being out when they are so they aren’t bothered by the boats either. Kids (and adults) will love going out in one of these brightly painted boats to see the dolphins. It really is a sight worth getting up early for, but Lovina is at least a 3 hour drive from Kuta/Seminyak and a bit over 2 hours from Ubud so unless you want to wake up before 3am to set off, its best to stay in a hotel up north the night before dolphin watching.