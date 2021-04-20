L'Ovella Negra
Carrer de les Sitges, 5, 08001 Barcelona, Spain
| +34 933 17 10 87
More info
Sun - Thur 5pm - 2:30am
Fri, Sat 5pm - 3am
Get your sangria fix at L'Ovella NegraThe menu is nothing special when it comes to price or variety, but the reasonably priced sangria and the atmosphere are hard to beat in this centrally located tavern frequented by students and young people. The owners now have another much larger Barcelona location in Poblenou with pool tables, foosball, and big-screen TVs for sporting events.
