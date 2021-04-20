Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

L'Ovella Negra

Carrer de les Sitges, 5, 08001 Barcelona, Spain
Website
| +34 933 17 10 87
Get your sangria fix at L'Ovella Negra Barcelona Spain

More info

Sun - Thur 5pm - 2:30am
Fri, Sat 5pm - 3am

Get your sangria fix at L'Ovella Negra

The menu is nothing special when it comes to price or variety, but the reasonably priced sangria and the atmosphere are hard to beat in this centrally located tavern frequented by students and young people. The owners now have another much larger Barcelona location in Poblenou with pool tables, foosball, and big-screen TVs for sporting events.

Mondays to Fridays open from 9am until 3am; Saturdays, Sundays, and holidays open from 5pm until 3am.
By Chris Ciolli , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points