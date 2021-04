Get your sangria fix at L'Ovella Negra

The menu is nothing special when it comes to price or variety, but the reasonably priced sangria and the atmosphere are hard to beat in this centrally located tavern frequented by students and young people. The owners now have another much larger Barcelona location in Poblenou with pool tables, foosball, and big-screen TVs for sporting events.Mondays to Fridays open from 9am until 3am; Saturdays, Sundays, and holidays open from 5pm until 3am.