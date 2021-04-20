Love Coffee
If you blink while driving down Lilian Ngoyi Road in the Windemere neighborhood of Durban, you might miss the best coffee shop in the entire city. Nestled between private residences, Love Coffee has a wooden exterior that blends in with its surroundings, but just look for the bright yellow heart at the top of the building. After grabbing a cappuccino at the bar, wander into the backyard seating area to relax. The African Art Center is just a 10-minute walk away so, if it’s also on your itinerary, Love Coffee makes for a perfect pit stop before or after your visit. Also know that while there’s a second Love Coffee location on Florida Road in the trendy Morningside neighborhood, it’s best for take-out drinks. If you want to sit, come here instead.