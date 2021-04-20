Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Love Coffee

484 Lilian Ngoyi Rd, Morningside, Durban, 4001, South Africa
Website
| +27 84 493 2802
Love Coffee South Africa
Love Coffee South Africa
Love Coffee South Africa
Love Coffee South Africa

More info

Sat, Sun 7am - 2pm
Mon - Fri 6am - 4pm

Love Coffee

If you blink while driving down Lilian Ngoyi Road in the Windemere neighborhood of Durban, you might miss the best coffee shop in the entire city. Nestled between private residences, Love Coffee has a wooden exterior that blends in with its surroundings, but just look for the bright yellow heart at the top of the building. After grabbing a cappuccino at the bar, wander into the backyard seating area to relax. The African Art Center is just a 10-minute walk away so, if it’s also on your itinerary, Love Coffee makes for a perfect pit stop before or after your visit. Also know that while there’s a second Love Coffee location on Florida Road in the trendy Morningside neighborhood, it’s best for take-out drinks. If you want to sit, come here instead.
By Marie Frei , AFAR Local Expert
Original aud dev 300x350 example.jpg?1480627054?ixlib=rails 0.3

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points