Louisville Waterfront Park
231 Witherspoon St, Louisville, KY 40202, USA
+1 502-574-3768
More info
Sun - Sat 6am - 11pm
Endless activities at Waterfront ParkThis 85-acre park is located in the heart of downtown Louisville. From biking and walking trails, scenic points, concert venues, restaurants, baseball fields, and even a cornhole tournament venue, the park offers endless opportunities for enjoying fresh air by the water. Free summer concerts fill the park with locals and tourists, while weekly outdoor yoga sessions occupy the grassy area by Brown-Foreman Amphitheater. The Big Four Bridge is a local favorite, connecting Louisville to Jeffersonville, Indiana via a former railroad truss turned pedestrian bridge (two miles total round trip). Perhaps the most popular activity at the park is to watch the sunset over the Ohio River. The Urban Land Institute named the park one of the Top Ten Urban Parks in the nation. Parking is free, but it may be difficult to find a spot on a nice day.
Photo by Matt Johnson/Flickr