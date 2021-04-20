Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Louisville Slugger Museum & Factory

800 W Main St
+1 877-775-8443
History of America's Pastime Louisville Kentucky United States

More info

Sun 11am - 5pm
Mon - Sat 9am - 5pm

History of America's Pastime

There seem to be two types of people in America; those who love baseball and those who don’t. Both types, however, can enjoy the Louisville Slugger Museum & Factory while in Louisville. Welcoming you to the museum is the world’s biggest baseball bat, a whopping 120 feet tall (just taller than the 5 story building) weighing in at 34 tons. If the giant metal bat isn’t enough to draw you in, perhaps the idea of a complimentary miniature souvenir bat with the completion of a tour will. Although clearly a big attraction for baseball fans in particular, the history of “America’s Pastime” can be interesting to all. Baseball fanatics enjoy information and exhibits on the art of hitting, history of batting, and a replica of a dugout. Best part of the tour? The factory shares which player they are making bats for at the time of your visit, adding a personal touch and giving non-baseball fans something to look for when they watch a future game.
Photo: Lisa Padilla/ Flickr
By Samantha Juda , AFAR Contributor

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points