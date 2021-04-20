Louisville Slugger Museum & Factory
800 W Main St
+1 877-775-8443
Sun 11am - 5pm
Mon - Sat 9am - 5pm
History of America's PastimeThere seem to be two types of people in America; those who love baseball and those who don’t. Both types, however, can enjoy the Louisville Slugger Museum & Factory while in Louisville. Welcoming you to the museum is the world’s biggest baseball bat, a whopping 120 feet tall (just taller than the 5 story building) weighing in at 34 tons. If the giant metal bat isn’t enough to draw you in, perhaps the idea of a complimentary miniature souvenir bat with the completion of a tour will. Although clearly a big attraction for baseball fans in particular, the history of “America’s Pastime” can be interesting to all. Baseball fanatics enjoy information and exhibits on the art of hitting, history of batting, and a replica of a dugout. Best part of the tour? The factory shares which player they are making bats for at the time of your visit, adding a personal touch and giving non-baseball fans something to look for when they watch a future game.
Photo: Lisa Padilla/ Flickr