Loudoun County
Loudoun County, VA, USA
Loudoun County Wine TrailTake an afternoon to sip your way through Loudoun County, known as Washington, D.C.’s wine country. The trail features more than 30 wineries and vineyards where you can taste handcrafted wines and learn how to pair them. The bounty of northern Virginia’s vineyards will quickly be evident. They produce both white and red varietals, including chardonnays, merlots, and cabernets. As you travel between tasting rooms, the scenic country roads and mountain views serve as an added bonus. Check the wineries’ websites to plan your tastings around events that may offer live music or food pairings.
Photo by Wendy Harman/Flickr.