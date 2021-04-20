Lotus Pond
Lotus Pond, Zuoying District, Kaohsiung City, Taiwan 813
Take a Walk Around Lotus PondKaohsiung's Lotus Pond is a very exciting area to visit. I like that the whole pond is surround by foot and bike paths allowing you to take in the sights while getting some exercise at the same time. I also really liked the concentrated amount of temples and pagodas near the pond. Bring a good camera because there is ample amount of photo material in this area: worshipers lighting incense, street vendors selling tea, and temples that range from old-world to borderline garish.
Pictured above are the Dragon and Tiger Pagodas, which reach a height of seven stories. If you do go up to the top, for a great view of the surrounding city, it is advisable to enter the dragon's mouth and exit through the tiger's mouth which symbolizes turning bad luck into good fortune.
