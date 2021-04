Lotus Cafe

Cafe with a view

Everything about Bali is unique. While most places struggle in finding a balance between tradition and modern, Bali has managed to beautifully marry them together. So much that you can enjoy a martini looking a lovely temple structure, with its pond of blooming lotus.One of the many such oddities are offered by Cafe Lotus.If you stay for longer, you can also enjoy the traditional Balinese dance in the backdrop of this building.