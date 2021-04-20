Where are you going?
Lotus Cafe

Jalan Raya Ubud, Ubud, Kabupaten Gianyar, Bali 80571, Indonesia
Website
| +62 361 975660
Sun - Sat 9:30am - 10:30pm

Everything about Bali is unique. While most places struggle in finding a balance between tradition and modern, Bali has managed to beautifully marry them together. So much that you can enjoy a martini looking a lovely temple structure, with its pond of blooming lotus.
One of the many such oddities are offered by Cafe Lotus.
If you stay for longer, you can also enjoy the traditional Balinese dance in the backdrop of this building.
By Madhuri

Madhuri
over 6 years ago

