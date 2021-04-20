Lotus Bayside Jl. Raya Senggigi No.Km. 8, Senggigi, Batu Layar, Lombok, Nusa Tenggara Bar. 83355, Indonesia

Excellent Italian On the Beach If you find yourself with an empty stomach after browsing the Art Market in Senggigi, walk a few steps further and into the blue haven that is Lotus Bayside. This restaurant, expat owned by a Napolitan, will satisfy any craving, Italian or otherwise. Grab a beer and sit as close to the beach as possible, enjoying the shade the breeze and the beachside masseuses giggling as they rub down unexpecting old men. I ordered the seafood satay, a garlicky choice that came sizzling and fresh. I'm still wishing I ordered a pizza, as their oven was authentic. Let me know how their Margherita is, and say "Ciao" to Maurizio for me.

Lotus Bay View is at the far end of the market. If you hit the Sheraton, you've gone too far.