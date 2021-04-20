Lost Bean Organic Coffee & Tea

Organic Coffee and Tea at the Lost Bean
The Lost Bean is one of those rare finds in the greater Orange County area. For some reason, there's a dearth of independent coffeeshops in Orange County, but when you do find one, it almost always compensates for the lack of establishments. The Lost Bean knows how its done when it comes to gourmet and organic coffee and tea. The flavors are intense and delicious, while the ambiance is lively and inviting. If you're in the area and you need your caffeine fix, please gloss right over Starbucks and head into this gem of a place. And the cherry on top: free WiFi!