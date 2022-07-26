Lost and Found Market
This vintage emporium in East Brunswick is the best place to rummage for retro fashion, furniture, records, and more. Covering a whopping 10,763 square feet, it’s stocked with a vast array of curious, collectible, and generally covetable items, sourced by different sellers and displayed across more than 60 stalls. Lovers of vintage apparel will find everything from ’50s day dresses in pastel prints to power suits and platform sandals, while those seeking antique homewares can look forward to an extensive range of midcentury modern furniture and colorful kitchen utensils.