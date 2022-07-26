Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Lost and Found Market

288 Brunswick St, Fitzroy VIC 3065, Australia
Website
| +61 499 449 199
Lost and Found Market Fitzroy Australia

More info

Wed - Sun 10am - 6pm

Lost and Found Market

This vintage emporium in East Brunswick is the best place to rummage for retro fashion, furniture, records, and more. Covering a whopping 10,763 square feet, it’s stocked with a vast array of curious, collectible, and generally covetable items, sourced by different sellers and displayed across more than 60 stalls. Lovers of vintage apparel will find everything from ’50s day dresses in pastel prints to power suits and platform sandals, while those seeking antique homewares can look forward to an extensive range of midcentury modern furniture and colorful kitchen utensils.
By Eleani Purcell , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

Travel Greener on an EV Road Trip in Colorado
Travel Greener on an EV Road Trip in Colorado
Spain Will Make (Some) Train Travel Free This Fall
Spain Will Make (Some) Train Travel Free This Fall
Get $800 in Gift Cards or 80,000 Airline Miles With Citi Premier’s Best-Ever Introductory Offer
Get $800 in Gift Cards or 80,000 Airline Miles With Citi Premier’s Best-Ever Introductory Offer
Spend a Perfect Weekend in Mexico’s San Miguel de Allende
Spend a Perfect Weekend in Mexico’s San Miguel de Allende