Lošinj Marine Education Center
At the Lošinj Marine Education Center, guests can learn all about the bottlenose dolphins that are native to the Adriatic. Opened by the Blue World Institute in 2003, the museum features exhibits and interactive multimedia presentations, and often hosts workshops and lectures. Purchase an entry ticket and head straight into an educational video and quiz, followed by a multi-hour dolphin-watching tour led by experienced skippers. The surrounding waters offer perfect visibility, so you can watch a pod of the marvelous animals at play while learning about their behavior from passionate dolphin experts. The center even lets guests adopt a dolphin, an initiative that helps support the Blue World Institute’s various research projects. If turtles are more your speed, know that the institute also runs the Sea Turtle Rescue Center at the nearby Family Hotel Vespera. It’s open for visits during the summer months by appointment only.