Take in a Flamenco show at Los Tarantos

While it's true that Flamenco isn't "native" to Barcelona (the Catalan national dance is La Sardana) it's also true that Barcelona has a big population of Andalusians and Roma--big enough to support a well-heeled offering of Flamenco music and dance.There are shows daily at 8:30, 9:30 and 10:30pm