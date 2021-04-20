Los Gigantes Diving Centre
Calle Poblado Marinero, s/n, 38683 Acantilados de Los Gigantes, Santa Cruz de Tenerife, Spain
| +34 922 86 04 31
Mon - Sat 9am - 5pm
Discovering The Joys of Scuba DivingFew things are more thrilling when travelling than exploring the vast waters of the ocean, and swimming along its colorful and surprising wildlife. And in Tenerife, the best place to live this experience is with the Los Gigantes Diving Centre, conveniently located on the marina with easy access to the open ocean.
Sheila, the centre's owner, is a professional diver and instructor, and thrives in sharing her passion with neophytes, teaching them all the security features, how to be familiar with the equipment and everything the diver needs to know to feel comfortable and have the experience of a lifetime 15 meters underwater.
And the waters of Tenerife don't disappoint - crystal blues and aquas mingle with the yellow, red and purple fishes - and maybe, just maybe, if you are lucky enough, you will swim along a few sea turtles. Just about the funnest companion for a scuba dive!