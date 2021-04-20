Where are you going?
Los Bohíos, Campo Añil

Jarabacoa Ruta de las Flores (Carretera Hato Viejo – La Añil)
Website
Los Bohíos, Campo Añil Dominican Republic

Los Bohíos, Campo Añil

Set in the mountainous province of Jarabacoa, this eco-estancia is the place to escape coastal heat and humidity. Here, lush gardens of flowers, palms, and tidy hedges surround 20 refreshingly basic rooms housed in brightly painted block structures. Guests can opt for everything from a European plan with no meals to an all-inclusive American plan with daily breakfast, lunch, and dinner, plus access to two swimming pools, a pool table, and activities like horseback riding and karaoke. Nearby pine forests and rivers offer adventures both tame and wild, from bird-watching and nature walks to rafting, rappelling down the Baiguate Salto waterfall, and hiking the 10,000-foot Pico Duerte.
By Gail Harrington , AFAR Local Expert

