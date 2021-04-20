Los Bagels Co

Los Bagels in Arcata
As the name suggests, Los Bagels is a multicultural bagel bakery and cafe with a menu to match. They have Thai style bagels with peanut butter and green onions next to "sushi" bagels with lox and wasabi. If you're brave, you can try the lox and guacamole combination... Veggie and vegans have plenty of options, any bagel can be made into a scrambagel with eggs and for those who won't get to California any time soon, bagels from Los Bagels can be ordered online and delivered straight to your door where you can put whatever you want on them or eat them plain standing up over your kitchen sink. No judgement either way.