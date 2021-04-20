Where are you going?
Los Bagels Co

1061 I St, Arcata, CA 95521, USA
| +1 707-822-3150
Los Bagels in Arcata Arcata California United States

Sun - Sat 7am - 2pm

Los Bagels in Arcata

As the name suggests, Los Bagels is a multicultural bagel bakery and cafe with a menu to match. They have Thai style bagels with peanut butter and green onions next to "sushi" bagels with lox and wasabi. If you're brave, you can try the lox and guacamole combination... Veggie and vegans have plenty of options, any bagel can be made into a scrambagel with eggs and for those who won't get to California any time soon, bagels from Los Bagels can be ordered online and delivered straight to your door where you can put whatever you want on them or eat them plain standing up over your kitchen sink. No judgement either way.
By Kaitlyn Barrett , AFAR Local Expert

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down and Immerse Yourself in Nature on This Trip to Utah’s Capitol Reef National Park Region
Adventure Responsibly and Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands National Parks Region
Everlane Just Launched Its First Swimwear Line—and It Starts at $30
