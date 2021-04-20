Where are you going?
Lorry

Parkveien 12, 0350 Oslo, Norway
Website
| +47 22 69 69 04
Through the Looking Glass Oslo Norway

More info

Sun 12pm - 1am
Mon 11am - 1am
Tue - Sat 11am - 3:30am

Through the Looking Glass

The people of Lorry call themselves a ‘cultural institution’, where everyone is welcome; from students for the Friday night quiz, to actors, politicians, and even royals.

Art is everywhere, but the atmosphere is casual and relaxed. You can have a meal, or just a drink, and it’s obviously a good place for people watching.

Waiters in traditional garb flutter about the many stuffed animals and antiquities, making sure you have everything you could ever want.




By Alexandra Redisch , AFAR Local Expert

