Lorry
Parkveien 12, 0350 Oslo, Norway
| +47 22 69 69 04
Photo courtesy of Lorry
Sun 12pm - 1am
Mon 11am - 1am
Tue - Sat 11am - 3:30am
Through the Looking GlassThe people of Lorry call themselves a ‘cultural institution’, where everyone is welcome; from students for the Friday night quiz, to actors, politicians, and even royals.
Art is everywhere, but the atmosphere is casual and relaxed. You can have a meal, or just a drink, and it’s obviously a good place for people watching.
Waiters in traditional garb flutter about the many stuffed animals and antiquities, making sure you have everything you could ever want.