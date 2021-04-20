Where are you going?
Lorien Hotel & Spa, a Kimpton Hotel

1600 King St, Alexandria, VA 22314, USA
| +1 703-894-3434
Lorien Hotel & Spa in Old Town Alexandria Virginia United States

Lorien Hotel & Spa in Old Town

Lorien Hotel & Spa is a Kimpton hotel nestled in historic Old Town, Alexandria — a short metro ride away from DC. The eco-friendly hotel is known for its outstanding service and attention to details like complimentary French press coffee, newspapers, iPod docking stations, claw-foot bath tubs (in upgraded rooms) and plush bathrobes.

The decor is elegant and soothing which makes Lorien a great setting to enjoy one of its spa's highly acclaimed services that include massages, manicures and body treatments. The adjoining Brabo restaurants have upscale and casual continental dining options. Alternatively, guests can grab prepared food at Brabo's market, The Butcher's Block, and take a free trolley ride up King Street to the waterfront for a picnic by the Potomac.

TIP: Joining the Kimpton's free InTouch loyalty program will get you complementary wi-fi access and $10 in credit to raid the mini bar

GET THERE: 2 blocks from King Street metro (blue & yellow lines)
By Lara Dalinsky , AFAR Local Expert

