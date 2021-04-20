Where are you going?
L'Orangerie

Buenos Aires, C1122 Buenos Aires, Argentina
Website
| +54 11 4808-2949
A Cup of Tea at the Alvear Palace

Sun - Sat 7am - 7pm

A Cup of Tea at the Alvear Palace

Don't let the 'Afternoon Tea' title fool you: at the Alvear Palace's lavish service, you'll be having far more than a cup of Earl Grey.

Guests are pleasantly stuffed here, in fact, with beautiful little cakes, homemade scones, tiny tea sandwiches, and elegant Kir Royales, and treated to classy tableside service, silver cart and all. This afternoon tea is a meal in itself, and an opportunity to experience some of the old-fashioned glamour of Avenida Alvear and its signature luxury hotel.

Make reservations - and for the best table, ask for a seat in the covered garden patio.
By Bridget Gleeson , AFAR Local Expert

