L'Orangerie
Buenos Aires, C1122 Buenos Aires, Argentina
| +54 11 4808-2949
More info
Sun - Sat 7am - 7pm
A Cup of Tea at the Alvear PalaceDon't let the 'Afternoon Tea' title fool you: at the Alvear Palace's lavish service, you'll be having far more than a cup of Earl Grey.
Guests are pleasantly stuffed here, in fact, with beautiful little cakes, homemade scones, tiny tea sandwiches, and elegant Kir Royales, and treated to classy tableside service, silver cart and all. This afternoon tea is a meal in itself, and an opportunity to experience some of the old-fashioned glamour of Avenida Alvear and its signature luxury hotel.
Make reservations - and for the best table, ask for a seat in the covered garden patio.