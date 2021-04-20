M Café
4702, 9433 Brighton Way, Beverly Hills, CA 90210, USA
| +1 310-858-8459
More info
Sun 10am - 6pm
Mon - Sat 9am - 6pm
Look And Feel Your Best At M CafeLooking your best and feeling your best can seem like two opposing achievements. When in Beverly Hills, attention can appear to be on the latter, unless the focus is on M Cafe.
Tucked behind an outdoor patio on ritzy Brighton Way, M Cafe emphasizes a macrobiotic-style menu that's free of eggs, dairy, red meat, poultry, and refined sugars. But before you think that the plates match the white subway tiles on the walls and taste like the chalk displays above the counter, think again. Natural, organic flavors make a base of vibrant, filling meals that are as worthy of an Instagram post as they are a long lunch.
Skim through lists of layered salads, sandwiches, burgers, sushi, and noodle and whole grain bowls as you sip on seasonal juices. The popular M chopped salad features a colorful toss of crunchy and smooth ingredients -- like pickled radishes and avocado with tempeh bacon and tofu -- atop bright greens. There's also the wild Alaskan salmon salad wrap seasoned with asparagus and chives, or the grilled tuna burger glazed with teriyaki and topped with red onions. But with so much to choose from, it may be best to stick with the Thai curry bowl. After all, steamed veggies and roasted cashews in a spicy yellow curry broth can never be a bad choice.
Finish up with a fruity cupcake as Fido chews a house-made treat. At the end of this meal, you'll look, and feel, your best.