Lonjsko Polje Nature Park
At this swampland nature park southeast of Zagreb, storks are the showcase. In Čigoć, one of the park’s heritage villages, the birds are even known to nest on the wooden houses before heading south for the winter. Grab a pair of binoculars to spy on the white and black storks, as well as the duck-like great cormorant and the small squacco heron with its turquoise beak. Afterward, hike down one of the park’s four educational trails, or venture off the beaten track to explore the banks of the Sava River. Other fun activities include canoe safaris on the tranquil river, kayaking down the Veliki Strug channel, and exploring the park’s several 19th-century villages.