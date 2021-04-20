Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Long Provincial Vietnamese

1901 2nd Ave, Seattle, WA 98101, USA
Website
| +1 206-443-6266
Urban Provincial Seattle Washington United States

More info

Sun - Sat 11am - 12am

Urban Provincial

Vietnamese restaurant Long Provincial offers one of downtown's best happy hour food menus in their Jelly Bar. The drinks menu features some interesting (and potent) options, like the tangy kumquat bubbly or tamarind fizz. But it's the snacks that really stand out, like the specialty Long Provincial fresh roll (shrimp, pork sausage, eggs, and jicama), duck salad, and cinnamon pork rice balls, coated in crispy green rice. Order an assortment to share and relax on the outdoor patio, watching the hustle and bustle of busy downtown Seattle.
By Stephanie Perry , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points