Long Provincial Vietnamese

Urban Provincial
Vietnamese restaurant Long Provincial offers one of downtown's best happy hour food menus in their Jelly Bar. The drinks menu features some interesting (and potent) options, like the tangy kumquat bubbly or tamarind fizz. But it's the snacks that really stand out, like the specialty Long Provincial fresh roll (shrimp, pork sausage, eggs, and jicama), duck salad, and cinnamon pork rice balls, coated in crispy green rice. Order an assortment to share and relax on the outdoor patio, watching the hustle and bustle of busy downtown Seattle
.