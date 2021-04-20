Where are you going?
Long Chim

Corner of Pitt Street &, Angel Pl, Sydney NSW 2000, Australia
Website
| +61 2 9223 7999
Long Chim Sydney Australia

More info

Mon - Thur 11:30am - 10pm
Fri 11:30am - 11pm
Sat 5pm - 11pm

What he lacks in Thai heritage, Australian chef David Thompson has made up for with decades of Thai travel, research, and reverence. At his restaurant Long Chim—a shadowy bunker decorated in disco balls and animal-themed paintings by Bangkok-based artist Sath—the menu is split between familiar noodle, curry, and meat dishes and such experiments as sour orange ling fish curry. What sets Thompson’s food apart is the ingredients (he imports pad Thai noodles raw from the town of Chanthaburi and makes the fish sauce himself) and the spice—at least a Scoville level above what most Westerners mistake for Thai food. Luckily, there are delicious cocktails, based on the Thai food philosophy of mixing sour, salty, sweet, and (more) spice, to help temper the heat.
By Serena Renner , AFAR Contributor

