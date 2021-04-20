Become Scuba Certified
There are a lot of options for PADI and SCUBA certification in Belize
because the reef system is so large and the tourism industry that has built up around it is so extensive. However, one of the best options is a stay on Long Caye at Glover’s Reef where Slickrock Adventures offers courses ranging from a half-day to 14+ days of instruction. Learn the most basic principles and rules of scuba diving or arrive with some experience under your belt and leave a Dive Master. Prices vary just as course options do, but plan for anywhere from $125 to $890 for the instruction you will need, equipment is included. As are the stunning views and beautiful underwater experiences you’ll be able to brag to your friends and family about!