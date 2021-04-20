Long Bridge Dr Long Bridge Dr

Seek Out the Art Walls of Crystal City Crystal City has a business improvement initiative dedicated to making art accessible to the public. The program "Art Walls" turns dull building facades, bridges, and roadways into large-scale gallery spaces that showcase abstract paintings. These works of art infuse color and character into Crystal City and make it a fun way to discover unique spots.



The encaustic painting shown here is entitled "Ecoscape" by Sondra Arkin and is be found on the concrete bridge along 12th Street and Long Bridge Drive.