Lone Pine Lone Pine, CA, USA

Balance in the Alabama Hills Until the moment we were behind the wheel, I was under the impression I'd be relaxing pool-side, piña colada in-hand, for 5 days in Vegas. Well apparently I misinterpreted the plan, because we were to spend half the trip camping in the desert—don't get me wrong, I love camping. However three days in a 103º tent with my parents wasn't quite what I had planned for. But we were on the road so what can you do?



When we finally arrived in Lone Pine, I was amazed at how vibrant the desert was. At least 20 varieties of unexpected wild flowers, cacti, and bugs covered the plains. Chasing lizards, clambering over rocks, lighting campfires, and finding balance on the tops of boulders here was wonderful.



With sand glued to us by our sweat and the lingering smell of campfire still on our skins, we were a pretty disgusting sight when we finally made it to Vegas. But I'll tell you, the marble bath felt 10x better and the buffet in comparison to baked beans was heavenly.



Now I realize, the best trips are when you experience the extremes and appreciate both more because of it.