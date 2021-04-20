Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Lone Pine Film History Museums

701 South Main Street
Website
| +1 760-876-9909
Kevin Bacon was Here Lone Pine California United States

More info

Sun 10am - 4pm
Mon - Sat 10am - 6pm

Kevin Bacon was Here

Along highway 395 in eastern California is an unassuming building that houses some incredible pieces of film history. The Lone Pine Film History Museum has posters, cars, props and much, much more from the countless films that have been shot in the area, thanks to landscapes that can double as any location from a desert to another planet.

The 1990 cult classic "Tremors" with Kevin Bacon and Reba was filmed here and you can take a picture with one of the underground monsters. Dr. Schutlz's dental wagon, complete with dangling tooth, is also on display. Be sure to check out the unique headlights and hood ornaments on the convertible that once belonged to Nudie, movie costumer extraordinaire.
By Kristin Rust , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points