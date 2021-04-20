Lone Pine Film History Museums
701 South Main Street
| +1 760-876-9909
More info
Sun 10am - 4pm
Mon - Sat 10am - 6pm
Kevin Bacon was HereAlong highway 395 in eastern California is an unassuming building that houses some incredible pieces of film history. The Lone Pine Film History Museum has posters, cars, props and much, much more from the countless films that have been shot in the area, thanks to landscapes that can double as any location from a desert to another planet.
The 1990 cult classic "Tremors" with Kevin Bacon and Reba was filmed here and you can take a picture with one of the underground monsters. Dr. Schutlz's dental wagon, complete with dangling tooth, is also on display. Be sure to check out the unique headlights and hood ornaments on the convertible that once belonged to Nudie, movie costumer extraordinaire.