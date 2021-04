Down the Bowl at Big Sky

Big Sky ski resort in Montana has 3,600 acres to play on. One of my favorite spots to snowboard on a good powder day is the bowl that sits 1,366 feet below Lone Mountain's summit. Take the Lone Peak triple chair up and traverse as far over as possible to get the most vertical on the ride down. Once it's skied out, head to the Lone Peak Tram and take the four-minute ride to the top and try to conquer the technical A-to-Z shoots.