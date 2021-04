The London Tube: Minding the Gap

There is simply no better way to get around London than on the Tube. With whimsical names for stops like Piccadilly, Jubilee and Waterloo, you can't help but to be curious as to what lies at the next station. And in true British form, the warning stenciled on the platform for being too near the train is simply 'Mind the Gap.' So grab a ticket, hop on the train, and enjoy the ride. And please, don't forget to mind the gap.