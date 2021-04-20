Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Take The Tube

London, UK
Website
The Tube London United Kingdom

The Tube

OK, you'll be lucky if you ever find a carriage this empty. But the tube is without a doubt a defining charm of London (even if it's the bane of the lives of those forced to commute on it during rush hour). If you're unsure where you want to visit, or you're bored of ticking off sights, a ride on the London Underground is a great way to find yourself in new and unexpected parts of the city.

Take a look at the map: Anywhere bounded by the Circle Line (the yellow one) is central enough to have something exciting going for it. Hop on, hop off—you're never far from the action.
By Emma John , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points