London
London, UK
Best Deal in London LodgingEach time I prepare for a new trip to an urban destination, I begin by comparing lodging. And my findings are almost always the same: renting an apartment is more cost effective and lends itself to a deeper, more locally-focused experience.
On my recent stay in London, my friend and I opted to book through New York Habitat, a full-service rental agency that has been connecting travelers with locals since 1989*. Our priorities were cost, neighborhood and experiencing the city more like locals since we were both used to staying in hotels on weekend getaways to the city.
Our choice was judicious - we received first-rate service from our very first inquiry and felt confident that the location we selection was right for our needs based on the photos and information on the website and the thorough review system.
Their large portfolio of apartments means there is a space to match every budget but the constant, regardless of size or location, is service and for me, that's a non-negotiable when I travel.
If you're already accustomed to apartment travel, I can't recommend New York Habitat highly enough.
*Apartments available in New York, London, Paris and the south of France!