Star Chefs Takeover London
When most people think of Relais & Chateaux, they think of great hotels. But the brand is also synonymous with great restaurants. As of 2013, Relais & Chateaux had 163 grand chefs. To showcase their talents, a grand chefs dinner event was launched in 2011. The inaugural dinner took place at the Château de Versailles in France. Last year, it was held at NYC's iconic Gotham Hall. For 2013, the event moved to London
, and 46 grand chefs from 17 countries were let loose on London a few days before the big dinner.