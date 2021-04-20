London
Michael White's Famous LobsterMichael White of NYC's acclaimed restaurant Marea was one of 46 chefs who gathered on April 22, 2013 in London for Relais & Chateaux's third Dîner des Grand Chefs at Old Billingsgate. The black tie gala brought together chefs from 13 different nationalities including Taiwan, South Africa, Singapore, Italy and Japan. The chefs were grouped together in teams so that each table would have a unique menu. Chef White was partnered with César Troisgros of Maison Troisgros in Roanne, France and Norbert Niederkofler of Restaurant St. Hubertus in Badia, Italy.
White was assigned first-course duties and prepared lobster burrata. Proving that seafood and cheese actually can work well together, White paired lobster with creamy burrata, pickled white eggplant, tomatoes, and a hit of basil seeds. Anyone who wasn't in London can order the dish at Marea, it's one of the restaurant's signatures.