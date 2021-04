Michael White's Famous Lobster

Michael White of NYC's acclaimed restaurant Marea was one of 46 chefs who gathered on April 22, 2013 in London for Relais & Chateaux's third Dîner des Grand Chefs at Old Billingsgate. The black tie gala brought together chefs from 13 different nationalities including Taiwan , South Africa, Singapore , Italy and Japan. The chefs were grouped together in teams so that each table would have a unique menu. Chef White was partnered with César Troisgros of Maison Troisgros in Roanne, France and Norbert Niederkofler of Restaurant St. Hubertus in Badia, Italy.White was assigned first-course duties and prepared lobster burrata. Proving that seafood and cheese actually can work well together, White paired lobster with creamy burrata, pickled white eggplant, tomatoes, and a hit of basil seeds. Anyone who wasn't in London can order the dish at Marea, it's one of the restaurant's signatures.