Lombardenvest 2 Lombardenvest 2, 2000 Antwerpen, Belgium

Shop for Gloves at Huis Boon Sivan Askayo visited Flanders as a guest of Visit Flanders. This is a must see store in Antwerp. The small shop opened in 1884 and features an impressive collection of high quality gloves. The store interior looks much like it did the year it opened, with gloves ranging from lambskin trimmed with rabbit fur to pigskin gloves lined with cashmere, all stored in green drawers that line the walls. The salesperson told me they had about 10,000 pairs in stock. People from all over the world order gloves from Huis Boon.