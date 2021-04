Lola's Kitchen [CLOSED] 634 Church St, Toronto, ON M4Y 2G3, Canada

How About Lola's for Brunch? Downtown? Brunch? Unique? Cozy? Bloody Mary or Mimosa? I would like to select 'all of the above.' With almost everything being made in-house, and obviously boasting uber-fresh ingredients, Lola's Kitchen is exactly what you are seeking on the food front. Residing in what looks like an old town home, the vibe feels the same upon entering. With two floors and plenty of nooks, you will literally feel right at home as you snack on their array of culinary delights.