Loi Krathong Phuket, Mueang Phuket District, Phuket 83000, Thailand

Put a Little Light in Your Life The Loi Krathong festival takes place on the evening of the full moon of the twelfth lunar month, at which time you will see candles alight in baskets floating on various bodies of water. People create their basket out of wood or plants, decorate them, and light a candle. They make a wish as they release the little boat onto the water. In 2014, this festival will be on November 7.