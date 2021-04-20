Loganberry Heritage Farm
2660 Adair Mill Rd, Cleveland, GA 30528, USA
| +1 706-348-6068
Photo by Caroline Eubanks
Mon - Fri 10am - 6pm
Sat 10am - 5pm
The Original Home to Organic FarmingOrganic. Free-range. Holistic. Farm-to-table. These culinary buzzwords are plastered all over yuppie grocery stores and urban farmers' markets, but what do they really mean? Where do they come from? There’s a big difference between reading these words on a store label and actually meeting the farmers and seeing where they grow their products.
But at Loganberry Heritage Farms, everything is organic. Visitors are greeted by Sharon Turner Mauney, better known as “Organic Rose,” nicknamed for her passion for all things natural. The 60 acre farm was purchased in 1828 and is still run by descendants of the Turner Family. In the sprawling fields you'll find everything from strawberries to garlic to eggplant. Stop by for their seasonal farm market, held Thursday, Friday and Saturday mornings, or the Garlic Festival, held every August.