Loews Madison Hotel 1177 15th St NW, Washington, DC 20005, USA

The Loews Madison Hotel- the Correct Address in Washington DC Located a only five blocks from the White House, the Loews Madison is perfectly situated to enjoy the best that Washington DC has to offer. The hotel's modern classic design is representative of the new DC while the boutique touches and personal service are characteristic of the Loews brand. Be sure to stop the hotel's restaurant Rural Society, helmed by Iron Chef Jose Garces for an elevated take on classic Argentine fare.