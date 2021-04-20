Where are you going?
Loews Madison Hotel

1177 15th St NW, Washington, DC 20005, USA
Website
| +1 202-862-1600
The Loews Madison Hotel- the Correct Address in Washington DC

Located a only five blocks from the White House, the Loews Madison is perfectly situated to enjoy the best that Washington DC has to offer. The hotel's modern classic design is representative of the new DC while the boutique touches and personal service are characteristic of the Loews brand. Be sure to stop the hotel's restaurant Rural Society, helmed by Iron Chef Jose Garces for an elevated take on classic Argentine fare.
By Brianna Simmons , AFAR Local Expert

Jessica van Dop DeJesus
almost 7 years ago

Sleep in Style at Loews Madison

Travelling to DC? Stay in style at the Loews Madison. We love their tastefully decorated rooms, central location, and yummy cocktails at the PostScript Bar.

