Loews Madison Hotel
1177 15th St NW, Washington, DC 20005, USA
| +1 202-862-1600
The Loews Madison Hotel- the Correct Address in Washington DCLocated a only five blocks from the White House, the Loews Madison is perfectly situated to enjoy the best that Washington DC has to offer. The hotel's modern classic design is representative of the new DC while the boutique touches and personal service are characteristic of the Loews brand. Be sure to stop the hotel's restaurant Rural Society, helmed by Iron Chef Jose Garces for an elevated take on classic Argentine fare.
almost 7 years ago
Sleep in Style at Loews Madison
Travelling to DC? Stay in style at the Loews Madison. We love their tastefully decorated rooms, central location, and yummy cocktails at the PostScript Bar.