Loews Atlanta Hotel 1065 Peachtree Street Northeast

Luxurious Amenities at Loews Atlanta If you’re looking for a larger hotel experience, the 414 room Loews Hotel has luxurious amenities like an in-house spa, restaurant and complimentary car service. Guest rooms overlook the Georgia Dome and most of the downtown attractions. At Bar Eleven, try the hotel’s signature cocktail, the Sage Blossom.