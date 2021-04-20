L'Oeufrier
2017 Avenue du Mont-Royal E, Montréal, QC H2H 1J6, Canada
| +1 514-544-3843
Sat, Sun 7am - 4pm
Mon - Fri 6am - 3pm
Poutine for BreakfastThis Plateau Mont-Royal institution just celebrated its five-year anniversary with a bang, and it is with great pleasure that I joined in the festivities and ordered my favorite dish on the menu: the breakfast poutine.
If you are not one for late-night, post-club poutine, as most Montrealers do, then maybe this option will be a little more appealing.
Forget the gravy. This poutine consists of roasted potatoes, hollandaise sauce, pieces of bacon and ham, with eggs on top and a hint of maple syrup. Yes, it is as rich and delicious as it sounds, and it will rock your taste buds in a way you never imagined.
The restaurant also has a full brunch menu with very original options. I've never tasted anything here that wasn't good. But for a truly memorable experience, go with the poutine.