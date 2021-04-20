Where are you going?
Lodge Atamisque

Calle La Gloria 2054, San José Tupungato, Mendoza, Argentina
Website
| +54 9 261 527-5336
Trout & Wine at Estancia Atamisque

Trout & Wine at Estancia Atamisque

A pescetarian’s dream in a land of beef, Estancia Atamisque’s trout farm supplies the winery’s Rincon restaurant with fresh fish that the chef prepares in various mouthwatering styles and tasting menus. Vegetarians will delight in nibbling on edible treats from the estancia’s fruit and nut farm. Of course all this is to be washed down with Atamisque’s signature wines made with a French hand. If you’re a golfer, you may want to hang your hat for the night in one Estancia Atamisque’s elegantly rustic hotel rooms and wake up for a round of 18-holes that are seamlessly woven into Atamisque’s thousand acres cradled by the Andes mountains. Ruta Provincial 86, Km 30, San José, Tupungato, Mendoza; comercial@estanciaatamisque.com; +54 261 699 1138
By Nora Walsh , AFAR Contributor

