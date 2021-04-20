Loden Hotel
1177 Melville St
+1 604-669-5060
Location, Location, Loden HotelI had never been to the Loden yet had heard about it for a while and only recently was I able to pay a visit. The hotel is located in Coal Harbour, one of the most sought after neighbourhoods to live in and is just steps aways from Stanley Park, one of my favourite places in the city.
The guest rooms and suites are custom designed and have floor to ceiling windows with views of the mountains or water. From the linens and comforters, to the marble bathrooms and deep soaker tubs (I mean deep!), all of the details in the room are perfectly thought out. There's a 24 hour gym, meeting space, and spa and the staff here will take care of any possible needs that you may have during your stay.
Downstairs is Tableau, an award winning popular Fresh Bistro. They have a London cab that will drive you around the downtown core or you can borrow one of the cruisers to cycle around Stanley Park. Oh, and if you can't travel without your pooch, the Loden is pet friendly too.
