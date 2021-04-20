L'Oceanografic

Observe Marine Life at L'Oceanográfic

At the Oceanográfic, Europe's largest aquarium, dolphins shoot out of the water in graceful arcs. Sea lions bark and play together in their outdoor habitat and Papua penguins dive into the water from atop rocky outcrops in the antarctic installation. In the aquariums's kelp forest, fish hide among massive underwater plants. Softly glowing jellyfish and leafy sea dragons float in small tanks. Dangerous-looking sharks and rays swim within inches of your face, safely behind glass in the Oceans tunnel. In the Izu Peninsula exhibit, giant spider crabs share the water with pufferfish. You could easily spend hours if not days watching the hundreds of species of marine life from around the world in the indoor and outdoor installations here, not to mention use up all of the memory on your camera taking pictures and videos of the animals.





