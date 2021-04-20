Locanda 557 Valencia St

Experience Classic Roman Food at Locanda in the Mission Locanda’s reputation for authentic Roman food and fresh, local ingredients was already established long before it opened in 2005; this is, after all, a part of the small group of renowned restaurants opened by Craig and Annie Stoll of Delfina, another Mission favorite.



Instead of focusing on pizza, Locanda’s executive chef Anthony Strong—who started as a line cook at Delfina in his early twenties—places much of his attention on pasta. The menu features eight simple pasta dishes, all Roman—try the orecchiette with sausage, broccoli raab, capers, and Parmesan cheese. And make sure to explore the extensive wine list.



Locanda is open Sundays through Thursdays from 5:30 to 10 p.m., and Fridays and Saturdays from 5:30 to 11 p.m. Reserve online; valet parking is available.



