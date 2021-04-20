Locanda
557 Valencia St
+1 415-863-6800
More info
Sat, Sun 10:30am - 2pm
Sun, Wed, Thur 5:30pm - 10pm
Fri, Sat 5:30pm - 11pm
Experience Classic Roman Food at Locanda in the MissionLocanda’s reputation for authentic Roman food and fresh, local ingredients was already established long before it opened in 2005; this is, after all, a part of the small group of renowned restaurants opened by Craig and Annie Stoll of Delfina, another Mission favorite.
Instead of focusing on pizza, Locanda’s executive chef Anthony Strong—who started as a line cook at Delfina in his early twenties—places much of his attention on pasta. The menu features eight simple pasta dishes, all Roman—try the orecchiette with sausage, broccoli raab, capers, and Parmesan cheese. And make sure to explore the extensive wine list.
Locanda is open Sundays through Thursdays from 5:30 to 10 p.m., and Fridays and Saturdays from 5:30 to 11 p.m. Reserve online; valet parking is available.
More Recommendations
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago
Dine at San Francisco's Award-Winning Restaurants
Prepare to fight to get into one of these exceptional eateries. Reservations at places like the innovative State Bird Provisions can be hard to come by, though waiting in line (start early!) is an option. Ample awards, accolades, and stars have been bestowed on places like Quince, Atelier Crenn, Saison, Restaurant Gary Danko, and Coi. The Mission neighborhood, with Locanda, Bar Tartine, Mission Chinese Food, and more might be ground zero for top notch dining.
almost 7 years ago
Authentic Roman Pasta in San Francisco
Step in from the bustle of the Mission's Valencia Street and Locanda transports you to the Italian capital.
Before Locanda opened in 2011, it was nearly impossible to find authentic bucatini all'amatriciana, the classic Roman pasta made with thick, hollow bucatini, chili-flecked tomato sauce, guanciale (cured pork jowl), and pecorino. Now, the hearty dish is a staple on Chef Anthony Strong's Roman-inspired menu. The knowledgeable and friendly wait staff will help you find a perfect wine to pair with what just might be the most perfect bowl of pasta this side of the Mediterranean.
