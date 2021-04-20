Locally Grown Gardens
1050 E 54th St, Indianapolis, IN 46220, USA
| +1 317-255-8555
Sun 10am - 8pm
Tue - Sat 10am - 9pm
Mouthwatering Pies and Vintage Lanterns at Chef-Owned Produce StandLocally Grown Gardens is a chef-owned produce stand. Chef Ron bakes the best pies I have ever had. His apple, blueberry, peach, and sugar cream pies, depending on what's fresh and in-season, are all mouthwateringly delicious. The crust is thick, flaky, and not too sweet. He bakes in the back kitchen of this converted abandoned gas station, and the smell of his pies, as well as the pork shoulders in his smoker, keep a steady stream of walkers and cyclists from the adjacent Monon Trail coming in to hang out and eat.
When Ron's not in the kitchen, you are likely to find him hanging out in the main shop listening to reggae music and offering up freshly sliced samples of produce to patrons. Locally Grown Gardens is also a great place to peruse a small, well-curated selection of housewares, including vintage-style propane lanterns and beautiful French china.